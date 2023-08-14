Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

