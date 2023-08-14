Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 425 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

