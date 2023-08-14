Foster & Motley Inc. Buys Shares of 9,759 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SpartanNash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $802.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.22%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

