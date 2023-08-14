Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

