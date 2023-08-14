Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $123.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

