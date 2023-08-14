Foster & Motley Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $215.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average is $219.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

