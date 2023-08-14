Foster & Motley Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $42.02 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

