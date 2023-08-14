Foster & Motley Inc. Has $547,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUB opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.