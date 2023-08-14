Foster & Motley Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 149,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 72,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

