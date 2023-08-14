Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

