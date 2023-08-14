Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $95.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $116.75.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

