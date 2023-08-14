Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

