Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

