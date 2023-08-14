Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191,918 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 81,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LTC Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LTC opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

