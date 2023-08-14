Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

