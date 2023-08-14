Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
First American Financial Price Performance
FAF opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
First American Financial Profile
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
