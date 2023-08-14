Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $53.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $79,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,110,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $79,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,209 shares of company stock worth $4,997,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

