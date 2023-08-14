Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

