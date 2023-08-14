Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.62) per share for the quarter.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.35. On average, analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $4.08 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

