Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMS. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

