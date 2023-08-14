Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Trading Up 9.7 %

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 15.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 14.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 686,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.