Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $208,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,986 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock worth $7,046,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $339.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

