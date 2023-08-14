Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guess? by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guess? by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess? has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

