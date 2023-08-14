GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $167.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.59 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.53.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

