GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 60,020 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Travere Therapeutics worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

