GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 111,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 67,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

