GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 5,734 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

IDEX stock opened at $223.41 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

