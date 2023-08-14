GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 77,664 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.