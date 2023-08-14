GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FFBC

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.