GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of City worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in City by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of City by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

