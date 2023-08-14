GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Pool by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pool by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $375.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.37. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

