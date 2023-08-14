GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of WesBanco worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.