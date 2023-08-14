GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $134.79 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

