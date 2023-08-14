GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $387.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.94.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.