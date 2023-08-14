GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

