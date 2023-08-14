GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $514.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.00. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

