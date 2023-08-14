GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Coastal Financial worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $607.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

