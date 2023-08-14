GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Bank of America increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.