GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,826 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Eastern Bankshares worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after buying an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,162,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 1,144,713 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

