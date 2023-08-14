GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $207.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $175.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.21 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

