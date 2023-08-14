GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GrafTech International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EAF opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.