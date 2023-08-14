GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,869 shares of company stock worth $768,802. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM stock opened at $179.41 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $97.76 and a 1-year high of $180.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.