GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $118,915,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

FWRG opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

