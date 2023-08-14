GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,300 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Black Knight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 111,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

BKI opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

