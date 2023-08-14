GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $214.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average is $209.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

