GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 128,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4,641.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

