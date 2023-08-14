GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,398. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

