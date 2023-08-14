GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,869,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

