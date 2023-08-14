GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

