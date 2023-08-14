GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of IMAX worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.