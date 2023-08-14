GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

